New Year countdown to stay









The private sector will still be allowed to host New Year countdown festivities under strict precautions while City Hall has decided to cancel all events it had planned to mark the New Year in Bangkok amid fears of a surge in Omicron cases.

National Security Council secretary-general Gen Supoj Malaniyom, in his capacity as head of operations at the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said the CCSA is permitting the private sector to proceed with its plans but they must seek permission first.

Pitsinee Jitpleecheep

BANGKOK POST

