December 24, 2021

New Year countdown to stay

1 min ago TN
Spectacular fireworks

Spectacular fireworks during New year. Photo: bernardoruas (Pixabay).




The private sector will still be allowed to host New Year countdown festivities under strict precautions while City Hall has decided to cancel all events it had planned to mark the New Year in Bangkok amid fears of a surge in Omicron cases.

National Security Council secretary-general Gen Supoj Malaniyom, in his capacity as head of operations at the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said the CCSA is permitting the private sector to proceed with its plans but they must seek permission first.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Pitsinee Jitpleecheep
BANGKOK POST

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

COVID-19 checkpoint in Nong Khai province

Over 200 Omicron cases confirmed in Thailand, Kalasin -Udon Thani cluster of concern

8 mins ago TN
Marijuana plant in Thailand

Thailand Wants Home-Grown Cannabis Listed as UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage

32 mins ago TN
COVID-19 coronavirus testing at BNH Hospital, Bangkok

Israeli tourist who fled quarantine in Bangkok infected with Omicron

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Spectacular fireworks

New Year countdown to stay

1 min ago TN
Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Koh Samui Airport

Crowded Planes Keep Landing on Koh Samui

5 mins ago TN
COVID-19 checkpoint in Nong Khai province

Over 200 Omicron cases confirmed in Thailand, Kalasin -Udon Thani cluster of concern

8 mins ago TN
A ship at Khlong Toei Port, Bangkok

Bangkok police seize nearly 200 kilos of methamphetamine hidden in punching bags

11 mins ago TN
Marijuana plant in Thailand

Thailand Wants Home-Grown Cannabis Listed as UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage

32 mins ago TN