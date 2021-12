SURAT THANI, Dec 24 (TNA) – Crowded planes were landing on Koh Samui as Thai and foreign tourists were arriving on the southern island for their year-end vacations.

As many as 22 flights were scheduled to land with over 2,000 visitors today alone. Bangkok Airways had to operate extra flights to serve the traffic.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

