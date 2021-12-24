December 24, 2021

Over 200 Omicron cases confirmed in Thailand, Kalasin -Udon Thani cluster of concern

COVID-19 checkpoint in Nong Khai province

COVID-19 checkpoint in Nong Khai province. Photo: Prachatai / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul revealed today (Friday) that 205 Omicron cases have been confirmed in the country to date, with the husband-wife couple in Kalasin province, who recently returned from Belgium, being the origin of the most worrying cluster.

The couple’s initial COVID-19 test results were negative and they travelled back to their hometown, before visiting their children in Udon Thani. Relatives who came in close contact with the couple subsequently tested positive for the Omicron variant, which is thought to have come from the couple.

