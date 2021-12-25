December 25, 2021

New Year Spending Hits 12-Year-Low Due to Omicron Fears

17 mins ago TN
Outside view of Siam Paragon Shopping Center in Bangkok, Thailand

Outside view of Siam Paragon Shopping Center in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Christian Henrich. CC BY-SA 2.5.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The rebounding economy, further stimulated by the holiday season, is now facing a major threat amid the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant. The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) said holiday spending this year is now projected to drop to a 12-year low as fears grow over the new strain.

The UTCC’s Center for Economic and Business Forecasting (UTCC-CEBF) released its economic projections for the 2022 New Year holiday season, anticipating spending to be the lowest in 12 years. From a survey of 1,244 people, the center estimates overall cash flow to be around 85.8 billion baht. Average per-person spending is expected to be 3,300 baht, which is lower than last year’s figure at 5,900 baht.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Healthcare workers at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

Omicron Spreads Fast Because It Is in Upper Respiratory Tract

9 mins ago TN
Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine box

Thailand considers triple AstraZeneca vaccine regimen to fight Omicron variant

13 mins ago TN
Healthcare worker at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health

Omicron variant cases ‘rising rapidly’

18 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Healthcare workers at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

Omicron Spreads Fast Because It Is in Upper Respiratory Tract

9 mins ago TN
Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine box

Thailand considers triple AstraZeneca vaccine regimen to fight Omicron variant

13 mins ago TN
Outside view of Siam Paragon Shopping Center in Bangkok, Thailand

New Year Spending Hits 12-Year-Low Due to Omicron Fears

17 mins ago TN
Healthcare worker at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health

Omicron variant cases ‘rising rapidly’

18 mins ago TN
Spectacular fireworks

New Year countdown to stay

23 hours ago TN