Thailand considers triple AstraZeneca vaccine regimen to fight Omicron variant
Thailand’s Disease Control Department (DCD) is in the process of obtaining information from Oxford University’s lab study, which shows that a three-dose course of AstraZeneca vaccine is effective against the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.
Dr. Opart Karnkawinpong, head of the DCD, said today (Friday) that Oxford University’s report will be studied by the immune enhancement committee, which comprises vaccine experts, to determine whether Thailand’s vaccination regimen should be adjusted to three AstraZeneca doses, instead of two, and a booster of Pfizer.
By Thai PBS World
