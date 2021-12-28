December 28, 2021

Desmond Tutu’s Funeral Set For January 1

Desmond Tutu at the Deutscher Evangelischer Kirchentag in Cologne, Germany

Desmond Tutu at the Deutscher Evangelischer Kirchentag in Cologne, Germany. Photo: Elke Wetzig (Elya). CC BY-SA 3.0.




MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The funeral of Desmond Mpilo Tutu, South African Anglican archbishop, human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner will take place on January 1 in Cape Town, his foundation has announced.

“Arrangements for a week of mourning are still in their infancy,” the foundation said in a Sunday statement, as quoted by the French RFI radio station, adding that the week of mourning will end with “the funeral of the Archbishop in Cape Town on Saturday, January 1, 2022.”

Tutu passed away on Sunday at the age of 90, in Cape Town, according to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa who said that the activist’s death “is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans.”

