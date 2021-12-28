PM Prayut urges people to take ATK tests for New Year celebrations









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Prime Minister urged everyone to understand the importance of ATK testing before and after New Year’s celebrations, and he ordered strict screening standards for international arrivals.

According to spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is monitoring the daily Covid-19 situation and has asked everyone to take an ATK test before and after participating in activities during the New Year holidays. People in high-risk groups might take up to three tests every day to protect their own and others’ safety. Private sectors, event organizers, and business owners, particularly restaurants that will sell alcohol on New Year’s Eve, must strictly follow the Covid Free Setting standards and Universal Prevention protocols.

