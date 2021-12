CHIANG MAI, Dec 28 (TNA) – The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022 festival started in the northern province with extravagant light and sound shows and strict COVID-19 control measures.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand organized the festival at the Royal Park Rajapruek. People can register for their visits beforehand until Dec 31 as the number of visitors to the festival is limited at 1,500 daily.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

