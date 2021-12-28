December 28, 2021

Several factors make Thais vulnerable to Omicron variant infection

ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine VRC testing

ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine VRC testing. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.




Thai people are at risk of COVID Omicron variant infection, depending on several factors, said Dr. Thiravat Hemachudha, chief of the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Diseases Health Science Centre today (Tuesday).

One factor, he said, is the drop in efficacy of the vaccines three months after inoculation, although the vaccines are regarded as the best currently available.

A three-dose course of the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines is said to be 10 times more effective than a three-dose course of AstraZeneca, but three months after inoculation, he said that the efficiency of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will drop by about 40%, citing a study by Pfizer.

