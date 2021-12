KALASIN: This northeastern province logged 54 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours as local officials conducted mass testing in a bid to contain infection clusters.

Kalasin’s Covid-19 situation centre reported on Tuesday that the 54 new cases included 24 cases linked with infection clusters.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Yongyuth Phuphuangpet

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts