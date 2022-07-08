8 killed, 2 injured in Khon Kaen van accident on its way to make merit in Chaiyaphum









Eight women were killed and two others injured, including a 9-year-old girl, when a passenger van, in which they were travelling on a pilgrimage, flipped and ploughed into a roadside ditch in Thailand’s north-eastern province of Khon Kaen last night.

Emergency services, who attended the scene of the accident on a bypass in the Muang district, said that six people were found dead at the scene. Four were injured and were rushed to a hospital in the district, where two were later pronounced dead.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

