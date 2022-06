PATTANI: Three policemen were injured when a bomb hidden in a six-wheel garbage truck exploded near a road checkpoint in Panare district on Monday night.

The attack occurred about 9.15pm at Chantharak police checkpoint on Highway 42 at Moo 1 village in tambon Khuan.

