November 18, 2022

FDA Warns against Misleading Ad of Antiviral Nasal Spray

16 hours ago TN
COVID-19 nasal spray vaccine

COVID-19 nasal spray vaccine. Photo: CompileIdeas / Pixabay.




BANGKOK, Nov 18 (TNA) – The Food and Drug Administration found the advertisements of an antiviral nasal spray made a false claim that it could kill COVID-19.

FDA deputy secretary-general Dr Surachoke Tangwiwat said the Besuto Qlears nasal spray was registered as medical equipment for the alleviation of nasal congestion but there were statements through media that natural extract in its content could kill COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Bangkok riot police

Thai police under fire for assault at anti-Apec rally

7 hours ago TN
APEC Symposium on 2022 Priorities. APEC 2022 Thailand

World leaders attend APEC CEO Summit 2022 in Bangkok

11 hours ago TN
Skyline and buildings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Overstaying German couple arrested in Pattaya who resisted arrest are charged in stealing vehicle in Phuket and taking it to Malaysia

11 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bangkok riot police

Thai police under fire for assault at anti-Apec rally

7 hours ago TN
The Sanctuary of Truth is an unfinished museum in Pattaya

Sanctuary of Truth in Pattaya

7 hours ago TN
APEC Symposium on 2022 Priorities. APEC 2022 Thailand

World leaders attend APEC CEO Summit 2022 in Bangkok

11 hours ago TN
Skyline and buildings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Overstaying German couple arrested in Pattaya who resisted arrest are charged in stealing vehicle in Phuket and taking it to Malaysia

11 hours ago TN
A pickup truck and a motorcycle driving through a flooded street in Bangkok

Meteorological Department warns of heavy rain next week

11 hours ago TN