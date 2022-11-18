FDA Warns against Misleading Ad of Antiviral Nasal Spray









BANGKOK, Nov 18 (TNA) – The Food and Drug Administration found the advertisements of an antiviral nasal spray made a false claim that it could kill COVID-19.

FDA deputy secretary-general Dr Surachoke Tangwiwat said the Besuto Qlears nasal spray was registered as medical equipment for the alleviation of nasal congestion but there were statements through media that natural extract in its content could kill COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

