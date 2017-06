Former TV host Akanat “Nott” Ariyaritwikul and a friend were given suspended jail sentences of one year each on Friday for assaulting a motorcyclist in a high-profile case of road rage late last year.

The Bangkok South Criminal Court initially sentenced Mr Akanat and Witawat Sribanditmongkol each to two years in prison.

