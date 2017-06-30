Friday, June 30, 2017
Many poultry found dead, believed from cholera, in Maha Sarakham

Thai cocks in separate cages
The Maha Sarakham provincial veterinary office has imposed a ban on the movements of poultry into and out of the province after many chicken, ducks, turkeys and geese were found to have fallen dead believed from cholera.

The veterinary office also asked owners of cats and dogs in areas where poultry has fallen dead mysteriously to observe if any of their pet dogs or cats have died within a week after the death of the poultry not to remove their carcasses but to alert the officials concerned.

By Thai PBS Reporters

