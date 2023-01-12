Soldiers Kill 5 Alleged Drug Smugglers in Chiang Rai

10 hours ago TN
Mountains in Chiang Rai

Mountains in Chiang Rai Province. Photo: Visions of Domino.




CHIANG RAI, Jan 12 (TNA) – Thai soldiers killed five suspected drug smugglers in a shoot-out in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district.

The incident took place in a jungle near the Noi Dong Tung temple.

Patrolling officers encountered a group of 7-8 men, carrying rucksacks. When being signalled to stop for a search, those men instead opened fire on the security patrol.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



