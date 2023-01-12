Soldiers Kill 5 Alleged Drug Smugglers in Chiang Rai
CHIANG RAI, Jan 12 (TNA) – Thai soldiers killed five suspected drug smugglers in a shoot-out in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district.
The incident took place in a jungle near the Noi Dong Tung temple.
Patrolling officers encountered a group of 7-8 men, carrying rucksacks. When being signalled to stop for a search, those men instead opened fire on the security patrol.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.