Bid for Satellite Orbital Slot Packages to Soon Take Place

9 hours ago TN
NBTC Thailand Offilcial Logo

NBTC Thailand Offilcial Logo. Image: Tawanseth .




BANGKOK (NNT) – The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is set to hold the bidding for satellite orbital slot packages on January 15, with three companies qualified to join the auction.

According to the NBTC, Space Tech Innovation Company, the state-owned National Telecommunications Public Company, and Prom Technical Services Company are the companies competing for the orbital slot packages.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Visa on arrival's queue at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Tourists from China and India must have health insurance coverage

9 hours ago TN
COVID-19 antigen test

Thailand offers free Covid tests for ill visitors

9 hours ago TN
SRT Hitachi EMU Class 1000 electric EV train test run on Red Line

SRT conducts trial run of electric locomotives

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Visa on arrival's queue at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Tourists from China and India must have health insurance coverage

9 hours ago TN
COVID-19 antigen test

Thailand offers free Covid tests for ill visitors

9 hours ago TN
NBTC Thailand Offilcial Logo

Bid for Satellite Orbital Slot Packages to Soon Take Place

9 hours ago TN
Mountains in Chiang Rai

Soldiers Kill 5 Alleged Drug Smugglers in Chiang Rai

10 hours ago TN
dtac logo

Merged True-DTAC to be called True Corp

10 hours ago TN