Bid for Satellite Orbital Slot Packages to Soon Take Place









BANGKOK (NNT) – The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is set to hold the bidding for satellite orbital slot packages on January 15, with three companies qualified to join the auction.

According to the NBTC, Space Tech Innovation Company, the state-owned National Telecommunications Public Company, and Prom Technical Services Company are the companies competing for the orbital slot packages.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





