Thailand offers free Covid tests for ill visitors









The government is offering free Covid-19 tests to ill visitors and will vaccinate foreign tourists who request the service at “reasonable prices”, according to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

He also stressed that health insurance is still required for travellers from China and India, as the two countries require people going there to take Covid tests before their departure from Thailand.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





