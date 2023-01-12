Thailand offers free Covid tests for ill visitors

9 hours ago TN
COVID-19 antigen test

COVID-19 antigen test. Image: Marco Verch Professional Photographer / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




The government is offering free Covid-19 tests to ill visitors and will vaccinate foreign tourists who request the service at “reasonable prices”, according to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

He also stressed that health insurance is still required for travellers from China and India, as the two countries require people going there to take Covid tests before their departure from Thailand.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



