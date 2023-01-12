Tourists from China and India must have health insurance coverage

9 hours ago TN
Visa on arrival's queue at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Visa on arrival's queue at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Harsha K R / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said today (Thursday) that tourists from India and China, both countries which require a negative RT-PCR test result and US$10,000 health insurance coverage when entering, will be required to take out health insurance coverage which covers COVID-19 for the duration of their stay in Thailand plus seven days.

He also said that arriving tourists who develop respiratory disease symptoms will be required to undergo rapid antigen and/or PCR tests and samples of waste water from all flights from China will be tested for COVID-19 variants and sub-variants.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

COVID-19 antigen test

Thailand offers free Covid tests for ill visitors

9 hours ago TN
NBTC Thailand Offilcial Logo

Bid for Satellite Orbital Slot Packages to Soon Take Place

9 hours ago TN
SRT Hitachi EMU Class 1000 electric EV train test run on Red Line

SRT conducts trial run of electric locomotives

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Visa on arrival's queue at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Tourists from China and India must have health insurance coverage

9 hours ago TN
COVID-19 antigen test

Thailand offers free Covid tests for ill visitors

9 hours ago TN
NBTC Thailand Offilcial Logo

Bid for Satellite Orbital Slot Packages to Soon Take Place

9 hours ago TN
Mountains in Chiang Rai

Soldiers Kill 5 Alleged Drug Smugglers in Chiang Rai

10 hours ago TN
dtac logo

Merged True-DTAC to be called True Corp

10 hours ago TN