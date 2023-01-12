Tourists from China and India must have health insurance coverage









Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said today (Thursday) that tourists from India and China, both countries which require a negative RT-PCR test result and US$10,000 health insurance coverage when entering, will be required to take out health insurance coverage which covers COVID-19 for the duration of their stay in Thailand plus seven days.

He also said that arriving tourists who develop respiratory disease symptoms will be required to undergo rapid antigen and/or PCR tests and samples of waste water from all flights from China will be tested for COVID-19 variants and sub-variants.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

