Tourists from China and India must have health insurance coverage
Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said today (Thursday) that tourists from India and China, both countries which require a negative RT-PCR test result and US$10,000 health insurance coverage when entering, will be required to take out health insurance coverage which covers COVID-19 for the duration of their stay in Thailand plus seven days.
He also said that arriving tourists who develop respiratory disease symptoms will be required to undergo rapid antigen and/or PCR tests and samples of waste water from all flights from China will be tested for COVID-19 variants and sub-variants.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
