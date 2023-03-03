Constitutional Court Orders Transport Minister Suspended from Duties

March 3, 2023
BANGKOK, March 3 (TNA) — Constitutional Court on Friday ordered Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob to stop working immediately after accepting the petition for deliberation a case related to shares concealment he allegely holds in a construction firm.

Saksayam of the Bhumjaithai Party was accused of having a stake in the Buri Charoen Construction Co Ltd.

54 members of the opposition parties jointly submitted the petition to the Constitutonal Court, accusing Saksayam o concealing his assets and using a nominee to hide ownership of the company to win ministry construction projects.

