Thailand’s dry season officially begins on Sunday

March 3, 2023 TN
Fishing boats in Koh Kut Island

Fishing boats in Koh Kut Island, Trat province. Photo: Josef Knecht.




Thailand will enter this year’s dry season on Sunday and it will be hotter than last year, with average high temperatures forecast at 35.5oC and 40-43oC in Tak, Sukhothai, Lampang and Mae Hong Son provinces.

Temperatures in Bangkok and surrounding areas are forecast to peak at 39oC, according to the Meteorological Department.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



