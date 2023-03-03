Thailand’s dry season officially begins on Sunday
Thailand will enter this year’s dry season on Sunday and it will be hotter than last year, with average high temperatures forecast at 35.5oC and 40-43oC in Tak, Sukhothai, Lampang and Mae Hong Son provinces.
Temperatures in Bangkok and surrounding areas are forecast to peak at 39oC, according to the Meteorological Department.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
