Unidentified Body Found Near Island in Rawai, Phuket

March 10, 2023 TN
Rawai Beach in Phuket

Rawai Beach in Phuket. Photo: ADwarf.




An unidentified male body was found floating near an island in Rawai.

Staffers at the Rawai Municipality told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the body on Friday afternoon (March 10th) at 1:30 P.M.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

