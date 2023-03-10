Unidentified Body Found Near Island in Rawai, Phuket
An unidentified male body was found floating near an island in Rawai.
Staffers at the Rawai Municipality told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the body on Friday afternoon (March 10th) at 1:30 P.M.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
