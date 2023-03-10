Thai Meteorological Department issues storm warnings for 42 provinces









Summer storms and gusty winds are expected in 42 provinces, including Bangkok, in the next few days, the Meteorological Department said on Friday.

A moderate high-pressure system from China will extend to upper Thailand and the South China Sea, while hot weather remains in the upper country. Westerly trough will move to the North.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

