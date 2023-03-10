Thai PM Prayut Orders Probe into Chinese-owned Samanea Plaza









BANGKOK (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered an investigation into the legality of Samanea Plaza Thailand, a new wholesale and retail trade and goods distribution center in Bangkok’s Bang Na district, following claims that the shopping center is fully owned by Chinese investors.

Gen Prayut has instructed all relevant state agencies, including the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Interior, to investigate the legality of the trade center. He stated that if the permit for the center was unlawfully issued, it would have to be shut down.

The decision to allow the trade center to continue operating has sparked criticism from Thai middlemen who import goods from China to be resold in Thailand. They fear that Chinese traders will use the shopping center to trade directly with Thai buyers, flooding the domestic market with Chinese goods and causing prices to collapse, thus harming local traders.

