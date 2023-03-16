Two Protesters Jailed for Attempted Police Car Arson in Bangkok

March 16, 2023 TN
Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok

Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok. Photo: coj.go.th.




BANGKOK, March 16 (TNA) — The Criminal Court on Wednesday sentenced two anti government protesters to four years in prison for attempting to set fire to a police vehicle during an anti-government rally to expel the Prime Minister under an expressway over Din Daeng intersection in 2021.

The Criminal Court gave the verdict on the case related to two teenage boys who are students at the same school. The two protesters, identified as Sakda Udomsri and Kanphirom Butkote, were arrested and charged with arson. They are also charged with illegally gathering of more than 10 people and assault or inciting incident that may cause the unrest in the country.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



