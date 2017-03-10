Friday, March 10, 2017
Home > News > NACC implicates two ex-transport ministers in RR aircraft engine bribery scandal

NACC implicates two ex-transport ministers in RR aircraft engine bribery scandal

Thai Airways Airbus A330-300 after taking off
TN News 0

Two former transport ministers of Thaksin administration during 2004-2005 and the then board of directors of Thai Airways International were suspected to be involved in the wrongful procurement of Rolls Royce aircraft engines for THAI’s Airbus aircrafts.

Mr Sansern Polajiak, secretary-general of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, said on Thursday that the graft watchdog had basis to suspect that the transport minister, deputy transport minister, THAI board and THAI’s long-term investment planning panel might have abused their authority to favour the procurement of RR aircraft engines for THAI’s Boeing B777-200ER and Airbus A340-500/600.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

