Hundreds stranded as Purple Line train service disrupted during evening rush hours

By TN / September 4, 2018

Several hundreds of mostly office workers were stranded at Taopoon train station of the Purple Line train this evening after its service was temporarily suspended due to technical problems.

Many passengers who disembarked from the Blue Line sky train at the final station at Taopoon train station in order to connect with the Purple Line to travel to Bang Yai found to their frustration that service was temporarily disrupted as officials tried to fix the problem.

