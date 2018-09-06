6 People Killed, 2 Kidnapped in Southern Philippine Attack: Officials





Philippine authorities were pursuing unidentified gunmen who snatched two people after a shootout that left six others dead in southern Zamboanga del Norte province, the military reported on Saturday.

The coast guard as well as navy troops have dispatched troops to locate the suspects, who seized a pro-government militia leader and his wife during the Friday night incident in Sirawai town, according to a military intelligence report.

“An encounter took place in the vicinity of Sirawai between CAAs of said detachment against unidentified armed group,” the report said, referring to the Cafgu Active Auxiliary, a government militia unit under the control of the military.

The suspects escaped using two motorized boats, it said, adding that two militiamen and four civilians were killed in a brief gunfight that ensued.

Navy and coast-guard forces were conducting blockade operations, but the suspects and their captives had not yet been located on Saturday, the military said.

Full story: BenarNews

Mark Navales

Cotabato, Philippines

Copyright ©2018, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article