Another Deadly Bombing Strikes Southern Philippine Town





At least one person was killed and 15 others were wounded when a home-made bomb exploded in the southern Philippines on Sunday night, in a second fatal attack targeting the same town in less than a week, the military said.

Officials said the bomb was planted near a pawnshop in Isulan town, the capital of Sultan Kudarat province on Mindanao island. Of the wounded, three were in critical condition, Capt. Arvin Encinas, a local spokesman for the army said, adding that fatality had been identified as an 18-year-old boy.

“The wounded are currently being given medical attention at Isulan hospitals while those in critical condition have been evacuated to a hospital in General Santos,” he said, referring to the larger city of General Santos, also located in the south.

“Combined military and police troops have locked up Isulan,” Encinas added in a message to reporters, saying that government forces had not pinpointed any suspects yet.

Mark Navales and Jeoffrey Maitem

Cotabato and Isulan, Philippines

