22 killed in Taiwan train derailment

At least 22 people have died after an express train derailed and flipped over on a popular coastal tourist route in Taiwan on Sunday, the island’s worst rail accident for more than 20 years.
Taiwan’s railways administration confirmed 22 people had been killed and said 171 people had been injured, 10 seriously, in the accident in northeastern Yilan county.
Authorities have not confirmed if any passengers remain trapped alive inside the train. An AFP reporter at the scene said that more bodies were being brought out of the wrecked carriages, Presstv Reported.
Images from the site showed the Puyuma Express train completely derailed and lying zig-zagged across the track.
