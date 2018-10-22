Ratchaburi unveils new tourist attraction





RATCHABURI, 22 October 2018, (NNT) – The Ratchaburi Provincial Administrative Organization has unveiled the Tung Na Baan Kong Noi Bridge in Tha Pha Sub-district of Ban Pong District in the province.

The Tung Na Baan Kong Noi Bridge is an ‘L’ shaped elevated platform stretching across a 80 hectares of rice fields in the area. The main purpose of the bridge, which was constructed by the locals, is to attract visitors interested in observing the natural beauty of Tha Pha . It boasts a beautiful view of a vast green paddy field surrounded by tall coconut trees, against a backdrop of the giant Luang Pot Au Thong That Buddha statue of Wat Pracha Rangsan.

