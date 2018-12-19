Suan Phueng District in Ratchaburi

Parents suspect murder in death of Muay Thai daughter

RATCHABURI: The parents of the World Muay Thai women’s champion found hanged in her rented room on Monday suspect it was murder, saying a rope mark on her neck is too low.

After arriving from Roi Et province, Suriyant Srisalai, 51, and his wife Kingkaeo, 48, expressed their doubt that 22-year-old Nitiyaporn Srisalai, a fourth-year student, committed suicide when they received her body at Ratchaburi Hospital late on Tuesday.

