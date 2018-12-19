Parents suspect murder in death of Muay Thai daughter

RATCHABURI: The parents of the World Muay Thai women’s champion found hanged in her rented room on Monday suspect it was murder, saying a rope mark on her neck is too low.
After arriving from Roi Et province, Suriyant Srisalai, 51, and his wife Kingkaeo, 48, expressed their doubt that 22-year-old Nitiyaporn Srisalai, a fourth-year student, committed suicide when they received her body at Ratchaburi Hospital late on Tuesday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
SAICHOL OCHKAJON
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Death sentences for police gang that killed teenager
-
Troops ordered to help flood-hit southern provinces
-
Heavy rain causes widespread flooding in three southern provinces
-
Man held in B10m diamond theft is broke gem trader
-
Opening Ceremony of the Science Block & Mary-Ann Kaarsgaren Science Laboratory