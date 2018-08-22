Tattoed girls at Tattoo Arts Festival, Pattaya
Isan

Teens procure teens, parents pimp children: Roi Et police

By TN / August 22, 2018

A 19-year-old female who allegedly procured a 15-year-old girl to provide sexual services for a drug network in Roi Et has been nabbed in a police sting operation, fuelling concern that the age of suspects in human trafficking cases is getting younger.

In June this year, a 17-year old girl was arrested for providing a 14-year-old girl to have sex with an Indian tourist in Pattaya, while a teenage boy allegedly procured senior high-school students for six customers in Nakhon Sawan.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAKRAPAN NATANRI AND MAKKAWAN WANNAKUL
BANGKOK POST

TN

