Flooding Hits Phetchaburi City as Crisis Continues

PHETCHABURI — Ankle-deep floodwaters overran central markets in Phetchaburi city Tuesday, as officials scramble to issue nationwide warnings and respond to rain-driven disasters.
Downtown Phetchaburi is the latest place to be inundated as dams go over their limits, mudslides imperil communities and rivers spill over their banks in provinces throughout the watershed, from Nong Khai to Saraburi in a disaster officials have warned of last month.
By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English
