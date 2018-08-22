Hmong girls in Chiang Rai
Lampang Hmong student wins hill tribe beauty gong

By TN / August 22, 2018

A fourth-year student in Lampang was crowned Miss Hill Tribe Beauty Queen at a pageant in the northern province on Tuesday night.

Kanyawe Khaophatchaikul, an ethnic Hmong from Lampang’s Muang Pan, was voted the beauty queen for 2018.

