Lampang Hmong student wins hill tribe beauty gong





A fourth-year student in Lampang was crowned Miss Hill Tribe Beauty Queen at a pageant in the northern province on Tuesday night.

Kanyawe Khaophatchaikul, an ethnic Hmong from Lampang’s Muang Pan, was voted the beauty queen for 2018.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

