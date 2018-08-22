Bangkok Suvarnabhumi airport terminal building departures level
Bangkok

Limousine employee nabbed for theft at airport

By TN / August 22, 2018

SAMUT PRAKAN: An employee of a firm providing a limousine service at Suvarnabhumi airport has been arrested and charged with theft at the airport.

Noppadol Wipha, 43, was nabbed on Tuesday night and a stolen iPhone 7 seized from him on the second floor of the airport’s passenger terminal, said Pol Capt Paisarn Veerakitpanit, an investigation officer at Suvarnabhumi airport police station.

