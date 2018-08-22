Limousine employee nabbed for theft at airport





SAMUT PRAKAN: An employee of a firm providing a limousine service at Suvarnabhumi airport has been arrested and charged with theft at the airport.

Noppadol Wipha, 43, was nabbed on Tuesday night and a stolen iPhone 7 seized from him on the second floor of the airport’s passenger terminal, said Pol Capt Paisarn Veerakitpanit, an investigation officer at Suvarnabhumi airport police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUTTHIWIT CHAYUTWORAKAN

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article