Rural Royal Thai Police pick up truck in Na Wa, Nakhon Phanom province
North

Laotian inmate escapes while being treated at Loei Hospital

By TN / August 22, 2018

A Laotian inmate serving a 15-year jail term escaped from Loei Hospital early on Wednesday after being admitted there for treatment of a recurring medical condition.

Police said Decha Konyai, 36, a Laotian citizen, was found missing at 2am from his hospital bed, to which he was chained.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

