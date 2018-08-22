Laotian inmate escapes while being treated at Loei Hospital





A Laotian inmate serving a 15-year jail term escaped from Loei Hospital early on Wednesday after being admitted there for treatment of a recurring medical condition.

Police said Decha Konyai, 36, a Laotian citizen, was found missing at 2am from his hospital bed, to which he was chained.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

