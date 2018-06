PHUKET: A 38-year-old Laotian woman was arrested in Pa Khlok yesterday when she was found in possession of 263 grams of crystal meth (ya ice) and 11 methamphetamine pills (ya bah).

Thalang Police Chief Col Teerawat Liamsuwan together with Deputy Chief Lt Col Natapop Pongsapan, Maj Surasak Leewijit and Lt Wuttichai Anupetho arrested Pu Sanudom, 38, yesterday (June 5) at a property on Soi Nayao in Pa Khlok.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News