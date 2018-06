Many elephants have been brought to receive medial treatment at the elephant hospital in Krabi province after they fell sick, possibly from eating mud and fruits and vegetables contaminated with toxic chemicals.

Benjatham Thaitham, a veterinarian at the Krabi elephant hospital, said that after the arrival of the rainy season many elephants have been brought by their mahouts for treatment.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS