Fri. May 24th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Their Majesties the King and Queen Open Parliament

1 min read
5 hours ago TN
Thai Parliament Museum

King Prajadhipok statue at Thai Parliament Museum. Photo: Iudexvivorum.


BANGKOK, May 24 (TNA) – Their Majesties the King and Queen on Friday presided over the opening of parliament at Vithes Samosorn Hall of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

In his address, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn told members of both Houses of Parliament to be aware of the importance and responsibility of their duties because their actions have direct impacts on the nation’s security and people’s livelihood.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Explosion Rocks French City of Lyon, 8 People Injured

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand to formally introduce LGBT Education in Thai School System

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Last Day to Seek Amnesties for Marijuana Possession

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Biometric Identification Stops Fake Passport Holder at Suvarnabhumi

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Explosion Rocks French City of Lyon, 8 People Injured

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Dinosaur footprints found in Sakhon Nakhon national park

54 mins ago TN
1 min read

Cops Arrest Chinese Guide Posing as Thai National

56 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close