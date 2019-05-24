Their Majesties the King and Queen Open Parliament

Their Majesties the King and Queen Open Parliament1 min read
BANGKOK, May 24 (TNA) – Their Majesties the King and Queen on Friday presided over the opening of parliament at Vithes Samosorn Hall of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.
In his address, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn told members of both Houses of Parliament to be aware of the importance and responsibility of their duties because their actions have direct impacts on the nation’s security and people’s livelihood.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA