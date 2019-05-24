Drink-driving businessman to pay B45m in damages





Auto-parts maker Somchai Wayrotepipat has agreed to pay 45 million baht in damages to the daughters and relatives of a police officer who was killed along with his wife in a head-on collision in Bangkok during the Songkran festival.

Thai media reported the deal was settled at the Sala Daeng police station in Bang Kae district on Thursday. Mr Somchai, his lawyer, relatives of the damaged family and their insurance agents were there to consider appropriate damages for the family following the collision that killed Pol Lt Col Chatuporn Ngamsuwichakul, 48, of the Crime Suppression Division, and his wife Nuchanart, 44, in mid-April.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

