BANGKOK — A Chinese national was arrested on Thursday for using a Thai ID card to work as a tour guide, police said.

Li Chen, 37, was apprehended as he was leading a Chinese tour group to visit a temple in Samut Prakan province. Police said Li did not only apply for a guide license, but also a driver’s license and even a passport with his stolen identity.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts