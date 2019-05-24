Fri. May 24th, 2019

Dinosaur footprints found in Sakhon Nakhon national park

Compsognathus

Compsognathus dinosaur. Photo: Matthias Kabel.


About a dozen footprints, from what is believed to have been a Theropod dinosaur, which existed on Earth about 140 million years ago, have recently been found embedded in stone in the Phu Pha Lek national park in Kud Bak district of Thailand’s northeastern province of Sakhon Nakhon.

Park chief, Mr. Rangsan Laopa, said today that the dinosaur footprints were located during a field survey of an area south of Phu Tarn Luang monastery, in Ban Kud Haet in Mud Bak district, by a team of geological experts and local officials from the district office on Monday and Tuesday.

By Thai PBS World

