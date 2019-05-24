Explosion Rocks French City of Lyon, 8 People Injured

Explosion Rocks French City of Lyon, 8 People Injured1 min read
At least six people were injured in an explosion at the corner of Victor Hugo Street and Sala Street in Lyon, France Info reported, citing police sources.
France Info reported, citing the French Interior Ministry, that the blast occurred at around 17:40 local time (15:40 GMT).
The perimeter of the explosion has been secured by police, while ambulances and firefighters have arrived at the scene.
Sputnik International