Explosion Rocks French City of Lyon, 8 People Injured





At least six people were injured in an explosion at the corner of Victor Hugo Street and Sala Street in Lyon, France Info reported, citing police sources.

France Info reported, citing the French Interior Ministry, that the blast occurred at around 17:40 local time (15:40 GMT).

The perimeter of the explosion has been secured by police, while ambulances and firefighters have arrived at the scene.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



