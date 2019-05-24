Fri. May 24th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Explosion Rocks French City of Lyon, 8 People Injured

1 min read
7 mins ago TN
Lyon in France

View of the city of Lyon, France. Photo by SCAPIN.


At least six people were injured in an explosion at the corner of Victor Hugo Street and Sala Street in Lyon, France Info reported, citing police sources.

France Info reported, citing the French Interior Ministry, that the blast occurred at around 17:40 local time (15:40 GMT).

The perimeter of the explosion has been secured by police, while ambulances and firefighters have arrived at the scene.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Their Majesties the King and Queen Open Parliament

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand to formally introduce LGBT Education in Thai School System

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Last Day to Seek Amnesties for Marijuana Possession

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Biometric Identification Stops Fake Passport Holder at Suvarnabhumi

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Explosion Rocks French City of Lyon, 8 People Injured

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Dinosaur footprints found in Sakhon Nakhon national park

49 mins ago TN
1 min read

Cops Arrest Chinese Guide Posing as Thai National

51 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close