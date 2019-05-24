Biometric Identification Stops Fake Passport Holder at Suvarnabhumi

Biometric Identification Stops Fake Passport Holder at Suvarnabhumi1 min read
SAMUT PRAKAN, May 24 (TNA) – Immigration police arrested a Malaysian man for allegedly using a fake passport to board a flight at Suvarnabhumi airport while carrying cash worth US$500,000.
Pol Col Choengron Rimpadee, deputy commander of Immigration Division 2, said the man held a Malaysian passport with its holder’s name identified as Oh Chee Boon. He was about to board Philippine Airlines flight PR731 to the Philippines.
