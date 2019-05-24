Biometric Identification Stops Fake Passport Holder at Suvarnabhumi





SAMUT PRAKAN, May 24 (TNA) – Immigration police arrested a Malaysian man for allegedly using a fake passport to board a flight at Suvarnabhumi airport while carrying cash worth US$500,000.

Pol Col Choengron Rimpadee, deputy commander of Immigration Division 2, said the man held a Malaysian passport with its holder’s name identified as Oh Chee Boon. He was about to board Philippine Airlines flight PR731 to the Philippines.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



