Sat. May 25th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Crew Members Hospitalised After Blaze on Cargo Ship At Laem Chabang Port

1 min read
8 mins ago TN
A ship at Khlong Toei Port, Bangkok

The cargo ship Heung-A Venus at Khlong Toei Port, Bangkok. Photo: Nik Cyclist.


CHONBURI, May 25 (TNA) – About 25 crew members, working on a cargo ship were hospitalised this morning after a container aboard the ill-fated ship caught fire while it was anchoring at Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri.

Some 10 firefighting trucks rushed to the port to contain the blaze but poor visibility prevented the firemen from extinguishing it while an unknown chemical substance leaked from the container, officials said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

No evidence of dangerous chemicals at Laem Chabang Port blaze site

5 mins ago TN
1 min read

Frenchman Arrested for Phone Theft in Pattaya

2 days ago TN
1 min read

15 Japanese fraudsters arrested in Bang Lamung face extradition

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Man charged with strangling neighbour, burning body

1 min ago TN
1 min read

No evidence of dangerous chemicals at Laem Chabang Port blaze site

5 mins ago TN
1 min read

Crew Members Hospitalised After Blaze on Cargo Ship At Laem Chabang Port

8 mins ago TN
1 min read

Biometric Identification Stops Fake Passport Holder at Suvarnabhumi

23 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close