Crew Members Hospitalised After Blaze on Cargo Ship At Laem Chabang Port





CHONBURI, May 25 (TNA) – About 25 crew members, working on a cargo ship were hospitalised this morning after a container aboard the ill-fated ship caught fire while it was anchoring at Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri.

Some 10 firefighting trucks rushed to the port to contain the blaze but poor visibility prevented the firemen from extinguishing it while an unknown chemical substance leaked from the container, officials said.

TNA

