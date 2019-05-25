No evidence of dangerous chemicals at Laem Chabang Port blaze site





Preliminary investigations have not found any toxic chemicals at Laem Chabang Port, which suffered a disruption due to a fire on Saturday morning, the director of Thailand Port Authority, Kamolsak Phromprayoon, said.

The KMTC Hong Kong, registered as a South Korean ship, caught fire in the early hours of Saturday at the port in the Sri Racha district of Chon Buri province. It had unloaded more than 400 containers of goods but a fire broke out when 35 containers still remained on board.

By The Nation

