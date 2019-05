SURAT THANI: A man has been arrested on charges of strangling an 18-year-old neigbhour to death and later setting fire to her body and her motorcycle in Kanchanadit district.

Police apprehended Peeraphol Nuansaneh, 27, at his house in tambon Chang Sai of Kanchanadit district on Saturday in connection with the murder of Jarinya Chuayprayak on May 13.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supapong Chaolan

BANGKOK POST

