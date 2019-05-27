Phuket airport taxi driver charged for stabbing fellow driver after ‘joking’ gets out of hand





PHUKET: An airport taxi driver has been charged for stabbing a fellow driver working for the same company after teasing each other escalated into a full-blown fistfight, which ended when one driver stabbed the other in the chest with a knife yesterday morning (May 26).

Sakoo Police Chief Col Kittipong Kaikaew confirmed to The Phuket News that the driver stabbed, Sangworn Panin, 46, originally from Pathum Thani, has been released from critical care but remains at Thalang Hospital recovering from his stab wound.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

