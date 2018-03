SAMUT PRAKAN: Two Serbian tourists have been fined 5,000 baht each for inappropriate photos they took at Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram in Bangkok.

The photos posted on social media showed a 31-year-old woman sitting with her legs exposed on a low wall surrounding the main hall in the monastery at the site, also known as the Temple of the Emerald Buddha. They were taken by her male companion, also 31.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUTTHIWIT CHAYUTWORAKAN

BANGKOK POST